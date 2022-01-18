Red Gold Launches Ad Campaign to Benefit Families of Fallen Veterans

Family-owned and operated Red Gold has launched a new advertising campaign to benefit families of fallen heroes. The integrated TV, billboard, radio, and social media campaign will alert consumers and restaurant customers of the positive impact they can make when they choose Red Gold Folds of Honor Ketchup.

“We’ve invested in one of our most ambitious ad campaigns to show our true colors as an All-American company who honors and respects the men and women of our military and their families,” explains Colt Reichart, Senior Director of Marketing at Red Gold and a 4th generation family member of the company’s ownership. “The origin of Red Gold dates back to 1942 when we began to feed the GIs of World War II, so the campaign is truly part of our company’s heritage.”

Folds of Honor is a veteran-run charity that provides educational scholarships to the families of fallen military heroes. Red Gold has pledged that a portion of the proceeds from the sale of its Red Gold Folds of Honor Ketchup will go to the scholarship fund. To date, nearly $200,000 has gone to the fund through sales of the ketchup by participating supermarket retailers and restaurants who service the ketchup either at their tables or in portion control dipping cups or packets.

The campaign supports supermarket retailers and restaurants that offer Red Gold Folds of Honor Ketchup. Television commercials show participating retailer and restaurant brand logos at the end of the commercial and on billboards in selected markets to direct consumers to where they can purchase or use the ketchup in the restaurant. Launched in the fall of 2021 in Chicago and Dallas, the campaign has expanded to include Tampa and Nashville markets this winter. The campaign will support their retailers and restaurants through 2022.