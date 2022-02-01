    Red Gold Launches Marinara and Spaghetti Sauce Pouches

    Industry News | February 1, 2022
    Red Gold sauce pouches.
    Red Gold
    The sauce pouches are 105 ounces.

    Why pay more for a can when Red Gold now offers its Redpack brand Marinara and Spaghetti Sauce in affordable 105-ounce pouches? The same exceptional quality sauce made with Italian spices, pieces of tomatoes and oil, without… without the can. Available in 6/105-ounce cases.

    Find out more at RedGoldFoodservice.com. Ask your distributor for Redpack Marinara and Spaghetti Pouches today.

    News and information presented in this release has not been corroborated by QSR, Food News Media, or Journalistic, Inc.

    read more