Red Gold Offers New Plant-Based Tomato Sauces

Red Gold, the largest family-owned tomato company in the world, has entered the plant-based segment with the launch of two products that illustrates the next generation of shelf stable protein alternatives. Combining the functional benefits of naturally grown tomatoes with plant-based proteins, this next generation of the growing category is known as plant-based 3.0.

The first generation of plant-based products centered around hamburger patties. Plant-based 2.0 expanded the offering to chicken and seafood. Plant-based 3.0 combines naturally grown vegetable products with plant-based proteins to attract more consumers to plant-based protein alternatives. According to Datassential, plant-based meat alternatives on menus grew 35% in the past year and by a staggering 2,770% since 2018.

“Our Red Gold Plant-Based Italian Sausage Pasta Sauce and Plant-Based Bolognese Pasta Sauce represent a new opportunity for operators to easily offer plant-based meat alternatives in a prepared sauce for their menu that adds even more value,” says David Halt, Vice-President of Red Gold’s Foodservice Sales. “By reducing the time and labor of preparing a sauce with a plant-based alternative, Red Gold offers an easy entry into the booming category.”

Made with no sugar added, the products are made with tomato puree, diced tomatoes, plant-based protein, and extra virgin olive oil. The sauces are available in shelf-stable #10 cans.

Plant-based proteins have been embraced by Gen Z and Millennial consumers due to their functional benefits or part of their change in diet toward protecting the planet by reducing their consumption of animal proteins. Datassential consumer research finds that 36% of consumers say that they are increasing their consumption of plant-based meat alternatives. Plant-based 3.0 is designed to broaden the acceptance of combining meat alternatives with familiar naturally grown vegetables to entice broader acceptance among all demographics.

The new sauces are ideal for pasta and pizza menu applications. The ease of prep and appeal of a plant-based meat alternative makes the sauces perfectly suited for the college and university, casual, and fast casual segments.