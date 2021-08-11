Red Gold Releases New Plastic Squeeze Mustard Container

Red Gold launches 13 oz. Plastic Squeeze Mustard for Table Top. The perfect pair for tables everywhere. New Red Gold 13 oz. Yellow Mustard joins Red Gold’s 20 oz. Premium Ketchup supporting the Folds of Honor Foundation. American Owned, Grown and Made, Red Gold is excited to continue to support the families of military heroes through these table top condiments. Request a free sample today at RedGoldFoodservice.com.

