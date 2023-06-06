Red Mango and Pizza Jukebox to Open Co-Branded Store in Frisco, Texas

The wait is nearly over—Red Mango and Pizza Jukebox have joined forces to create a one-of-a-kind culinary experience and will debut its co-branded café in June. With Pizza Jukebox’s state-of-the-art automated pizza-making robot and Red Mango’s renowned frozen yogurt and more, Frisco will soon have a destination that has a range of options to satisfy all taste buds.

The highly anticipated co-branded Red Mango and Pizza Jukebox space will be at 16066 Texas 121 in Frisco, nestled inside the Walmart. The brands will introduce this one-of-a-kind space to the community with a grand opening event on Tuesday, June 13 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., kicked off with a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Frisco Mayor and Chamber of Commerce.

The vibrant ceremony will be filled with delicious bites, exciting giveaways, and family fun, including exciting photo opportunities and even a face painter. But that's not all - prepare for a chance to win incredible prizes! 20 lucky attendees will win free Red Mango froyo or Pizza Jukebox pizza for an entire year. For those who can’t make it out, Red Mango will also be giving one lucky follower free froyo or pizza for a year on its Instagram page.

“We are thrilled to announce the grand opening of the Red Mango and Pizza Jukebox and take a step into the future of culinary innovation,” BRIX Holdings CEO Sherif Mityas. “We invite the Frisco community to join us in this exciting celebration and experience all the amazing flavors this concept has to offer. Make sure to come out, win some prizes and indulge in the wide variety of delicious options, all while supporting a great cause.”

In the spirit of community and giving, Red Mango and Pizza Jukebox has partnered with Frisco Fastpacs, an organization dedicated to ensuring that over 1,400 children across 74 Frisco Independent School District campuses receive weekend meals. As part of the grand opening celebration, 10% of all proceeds on the opening day will be donated to Frisco Fastpacs, making a difference in the lives of these children.

This exciting collaboration will serve the Frisco community its array of delectable offerings seven days a week, Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Red Mango and Pizza Jukebox represent the future of pizza automation, combining convenience and taste in an unparalleled way. As the robot effortlessly creates delicious pizzas, guests can savor the experience and revel in the perfect pairing of flavors and wellness that Red Mango offers.

Inspired by mangos turning red upon reaching their peak of ripeness, the first Red Mango location opened in 2007 with the commitment to only using the best all-natural ingredients for its frozen yogurt, smoothies, and parfaits. Today, more than 70 locally owned cafes across the United States and Puerto Rico serve Red Mango award-winning frozen yogurt.