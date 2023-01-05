Red Mango Brings in 2023 with New Toppings

There is no better way to ring in 2023 than by heading over to Red Mango to enjoy their new feel-good flavors. And the popular frozen yogurt and juice shop has just one simple question – are you salty, sweet, spicy or sour?

However you are feeling, Red Mango is always the place to be with a perfect match of offerings for every tastebud imaginable and they just released five new limited-time frozen yogurt toppings for the new year.

Red Mango has a topping for any occasion. So don’t be afraid to try them all, whether it’s sweet Strawberries and Conversation Heart Candies, salty Himalayan Salt, spicy Aleppo Pepper or sour Cherries.

“Keeping your new year’s resolution of a healthier lifestyle doesn’t mean your menu has to be boring, and at Red Mango, we’re always focusing on our flavors to be both nutritious and delicious,” says BRIX Holdings CMO David Ellis. “We have something for everyone, and with a flavor tour lineup at Red Mango of new salty, sweet, spicy and sour toppings, the Froyo flavor combinations are endless.”

Inspired by mangoes turning red upon reaching their peak of ripeness, the first Red Mango location opened in 2007 with the commitment to only using the best all-natural ingredients for its frozen yogurt, smoothies and parfaits. Today, more than 100 locally owned cafes across the United States and Puerto Rico serve Red Mango award-winning frozen yogurt.