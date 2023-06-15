Red Mango to Debut New Café Concept in Dallas-Fort Worth Market

With offerings aplenty of all-natural frozen yogurts and juices, fresh has always been the name of the game at Red Mango. Now debuting its first revamped Red Mango Café at the Cityline-Richardson location, just in time for summer.

“At Red Mango, we take pride in allowing guests to ‘Treat Yourself Well’ all year long with healthy and delicious meals to satisfy any craving, and that’s what we wanted to build on with these offerings,” says BRIX Holdings CEO Sherif Mityas. “We’re excited to introduce our new expanded café menu to Cityline-Richardson which will be a key component for future Red Mango Café locations!”

Red Mango has its sights set on a prosperous future with its new cafés and is currently focusing on developing 20-25 franchise development deals each year moving forward.

The new café menu expands on the beloved items that fans have come to adore, now offering a delectable selection of grilled folds, specialty toasts, and flatbreads for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. Each item is carefully crafted using the finest, freshest ingredients to provide a wholesome and flavorful dining experience.

The robust breakfast offerings include:

Camper : Scrambled eggs, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, ham, and cheddar cheese, served hot in a grilled flour tortilla.

Rise & Shine : Scrambled eggs, spinach, red onions, sun-dried tomatoes, and feta cheese, served hot in a grilled flour tortilla.

The Cali : Scrambled eggs, applewood smoked bacon, spinach, mashed avocado, cherry tomatoes, cheddar cheese and balsamic vinaigrette, served hot in a grilled flour tortilla.

Open Mind Spicy : Mashed avocado, red onions, crushed red chili peppers and honey, served on artisan sourdough toast.

Coffee Canvas : Mascarpone coffee spread, sliced banana, dark chocolate, pecans, caramel, and a drizzle of chocolate sauce, served on artisan sourdough toast.

New Day Tomacado : Spinach, mashed avocado, cherry tomatoes, feta, and balsamic vinaigrette, served on artisan sourdough toast.

Jammed-Up: Lemon-honey-ricotta, apricot jam, sliced almonds, fresh basil, and lemon slices, served on artisan sourdough toast.

But the fun doesn’t end once the morning turns to the afternoon. Red Mango is also introducing an array of healthier takes on flatbreads with its new Café Flats – served on soft, warm naan bread – and additional grilled folds for lunch and dinner: