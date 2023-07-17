Red Mango Introduces New Summer Toppings

The summer is all about being carefree and adventurous. Red Mango is taking that to heart with new sensational and flavorful toppings that are sure to put everyone’s tastebuds on a wild and imaginative journey this season.

The popular frozen yogurt and juice shop is excited to tantalize its fans’ senses with a fun and creative lineup of salty, sweet, spicy, and sour options that are specially crafted to elevate everyone’s froyo experience like never before. Each topping has its own story behind why it was chosen, so whether you are in the mood for savory southern sophistication, an exhilarating encounter with fiery heat or want to satisfy that sweet tooth, Red Mango will have you Treating Yourself Well all summer long.

Available at participating locations from July 1 through Sept. 31, the new summer toppings are:

Spicy – Habanero Spice : Spice up your life and your froyo with this bold and audacious topping that creates a perfect blend of heat and froyo bliss, while also providing key health benefits such as metabolism boosts, cardiovascular support, and antioxidants.

Sweet – Blueberries : Nothing showcases the ideal balance of healthy and sweet like adding fresh blueberries on top of your froyo.

Salty – Candied Pecans : Not only high in deliciousness, but in nutrients as well, this salty and crunchy treat is the perfect addition to the summer palette.

Sour – Watermelon Gummies: Cancel out the sour summer heat with these fun sour candies, bringing a refreshing twist that provides a delightfully contrasting euphoria when placed atop sweet froyo.

“We’re always looking to raise the bar at Red Mango and these new toppings offer a creative fusion of flavors that will excite and surprise guests,” says BRIX Holdings Chief Experience Officer Roberto DeAngelis. “We invite guests to come down this summer and embark on a flavor adventure that will always leave them craving for more.”

Of course, the fun doesn’t stop with these four new and exciting toppings that all pair nicely with Red Mango’s Featured Froyo Flavor – Watermelon – as well as countless other offerings. So be on the lookout for exclusive deals, discounts and even more toppings throughout the year.

Inspired by mangoes turning red upon reaching their peak of ripeness, the first Red Mango location opened in 2007 with the commitment to only using the best all-natural ingredients for its frozen yogurt, smoothies and parfaits. Today, more than 100 locally owned cafes across the United States and Puerto Rico serve Red Mango award-winning frozen yogurt.