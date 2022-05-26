Red Mango Offers Watermelon Smoothie and Froyo for Limited Time

Red Mango, the iconic frozen yogurt and juice shop with over 65 locations, is declaring watermelon the official fruit of warm sunny days with a Watermelon Festival. Watermelon is one of the most hydrating summer fruits, and now through August 21st, customers can enjoy an explosion of pure juicy fruit flavor with a limited time Watermelon Smoothie or Watermelon Froyo.

"Our guests love Red Mango as a better-for-you, alternative sweet treat – without sacrificing flavor. Our new watermelon flavor is like the taste of summer in a glass and is a great way to ‘. . . Treat Yourself Well’,” says David Ellis, Chief Marketing Officer of Red Mango. “Our new watermelon flavors will offer the same probiotics and gut health benefits as our traditional offerings while providing our customers with the absolute best fresh produce and flavor experience to mindfully indulge in this summer.”

The menu at Red Mango features a variety of health-conscious treats including all-natural frozen yogurt, delicious smoothies and smoothie bowls, fresh cold-squeezed juices, and light foods. With so many options already available, and new seasonal flavors being introduced, Red Mango wants customers to be able to nourish their minds and bodies with food that not only tastes good but is good for them.

Loyalty customers can enjoy a $1 off smoothie discount for Memorial Day to experience the new watermelon flavors or come back to Red Mango for their favorite treats. Red Mango is available in-store or online and through the Red Mango mobile app.