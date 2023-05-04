Red Mango to Open Store Alongside Robot-Operated Pizza Jukebox

Pizza Jukebox, an innovative concept featuring the first-of-its-kind automated pizza-making robot, is teaming up with locally-based frozen yogurt spot Red Mango to bring an unforgettable experience to Frisco.

Located inside Walmart at 16066 Texas 121, the co-branded space promises to deliver not just delicious treats but also an interactive experience that guests won't forget. While the Pizza Jukebox creates mouthwatering pizza, guests can watch it happen, or treat themselves to Red Mango’s all-natural frozen yogurt, smoothies, power bowls and juices.

“We’re so excited to launch such an innovative concept,” says BRIX Holdings CEO Sherif Mityas. “You can’t just get this experience delivered, you must come to see and taste it to believe it. Our goal is to offer a unique and memorable atmosphere that caters to all palettes, and we're confident that we will be a hit in Frisco and beyond.”

Pizza Jukebox’s powered robot is not just a high-tech pizza maker — it’s also a source of entertainment for the whole family. In today’s age of advanced technology and AI, the Pizza Jukebox offers something unique. Rather than just answering questions or completing homework, it creates delicious, hot pizza made to perfection by a robot!

Future plans for this collaboration could include pizza-making robots being placed in a number of Walmart stores.

This exciting concept has begun construction and is looking for eight smiling faces to serve the Frisco community. Interested candidates can visit https://apply.jobappnetwork.com/brix/en for more information.

Inspired by mangos turning red upon reaching their peak of ripeness, the first Red Mango location opened in 2007 with the commitment of only using the best all-natural ingredients for its frozen yogurt, smoothies and parfaits. Today, more than 70 locally owned cafes across the United States and Puerto Rico serve Red Mango award-winning frozen yogurt.