Red Mango Welcomes Spring with New Limited-Time Toppings

The weather is feeling good this spring and the flavors at Red Mango are even better.

The popular frozen yogurt and juice shop is urging its fans to open their eyes to new beginnings this season, with even more froyo combinations thanks to a new limited-time lineup of toppings. But while the flavors are fresh, the question remains the same at Red Mango – are you feeling salty, sweet, spicy or sour?

Answer that with these toppings, available from April 1 through June 30:

Salty – Almonds : Packed with nutrients and antioxidants, these salty treats are a wholesome complement to any froyo.

Sweet – Easter Peeps : There’s nothing cuter than Easter Peeps marshmallow candies this time of year. Plus, make your froyo combination even sweeter by adding Mango Boba bubbles with the Peeps for the perfect spring treat.

Spicy – Tajin and Chili Chamoy Gummy Bears : One of the biggest flavor trends in the food and beverage world is now an exotic/trendy topping to add a bit of kick to your dessert.

Sour – Green Apple Boba: #TreatYourselfWell with a fun new texture by adding these flavorful bubbles to any concoction.

“We have something for everyone at Red Mango, and as we continue a flavor tour lineup of our salty, sweet, spicy and sour toppings, the Froyo flavor combinations are endless,” says BRIX Holdings CEO Sherif Mityas. “Whether it’s Easter, Mother’s Day or Father’s Day, there are so many special occasions to celebrate with froyo this spring, and we can’t wait for fans to come in and try as many different flavor combinations as they like!”

As the year goes on, Red Mango will keep the limited-time toppings coming! So be on the lookout for Bourbon Pecans, Habanero Spice, Salted Caramel Toffee Sauce, Pumpkin Spice Pecans and many more fresh flavors to join in on the fun in 2023.

Inspired by mangoes turning red upon reaching their peak of ripeness, the first Red Mango location opened in 2007 with the commitment to only using the best all-natural ingredients for its frozen yogurt, smoothies and parfaits. Today, more than 100 locally owned cafes across the United States and Puerto Rico serve Red Mango award-winning frozen yogurt.