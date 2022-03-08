Red Ribbon Bakeshop Opens First Drive-Thru Location

Red Ribbon Bakeshop, Inc., the Philippines-founded bakery that offers an array of sweet and savory baked goods, debuted its first-ever drive-thru service in the U.S. as part of its new store opening on Westheimer Road, Houston, Texas, this past weekend. With lanes officially opened on Saturday, March 5, the much-anticipated amenity proved to be an instant hit among both fans and first-timers wanting to satisfy their bakery cravings in a quick, "on the go" fashion.

Located at 13421 Westheimer Road, Unit G, Houston, Texas 77082, Red Ribbon welcomed its very first drive-thru customers beginning at 4PM on Saturday afternoon. Drive-thru traffic remained steady during the early evening, peaking just before closing time as customers likely wanted a sweet post-dinner treat.

The new Red Ribbon Bakeshop & Drive-Thru is open from 9AM – 9PM daily, seven days a week. Red Ribbon specializes in offering delicious, superior-tasting baked goods inspired by authentic Filipino flavors and ingredients. While it is best known for its selection of beautifully crafted cakes – a special occasion "must have" for many Filipinos – Red Ribbon also features an irresistible line-up of both sweet and savory pastries that are meant to be enjoyed every day. Those already familiar with Red Ribbon can look forward to seeing all their favorite bakery treats on the store's drive-thru menu, while first-timers are invited to explore the brand's line-up of unique bakery offerings that they won't find anywhere else.

Brand Best-Sellers

No matter what you're craving, Red Ribbon offers a little something for everyone. For those seeking an authentic taste of the Philippines, there are several options that capture the brand's unique cultural heritage and culinary roots, including these best-sellers:

Shareable Cakes

Mango Supreme Cake – The dessert that put Red Ribbon on the map. This signature product is made with the Philippines' best mangoes, considered to be the sweetest in the world. It features three layers of moist white chiffon cake filled with cream and a golden, mango-filled glaze; it is topped with a generous amount of mango chunks and a maraschino cherry.

– The dessert that put Red Ribbon on the map. This signature product is made with the Philippines' best mangoes, considered to be the sweetest in the world. It features three layers of moist white chiffon cake filled with cream and a golden, mango-filled glaze; it is topped with a generous amount of mango chunks and a maraschino cherry. Ube Overload Cake – This iconic Filipino confection is known for its vibrant purple hue. Its unique coloring comes from its star ingredient: real Philippine ube halaya (purple yam), a flavor that has gained mainstream popularity in recent years. The cake is finished with beautiful white cream frosting rosettes and bright purple ube cake crumbs.

– This iconic Filipino confection is known for its vibrant purple hue. Its unique coloring comes from its star ingredient: real Philippine ube halaya (purple yam), a flavor that has gained mainstream popularity in recent years. The cake is finished with beautiful white cream frosting rosettes and bright purple ube cake crumbs. Yema Caramel Cake – Perfect for those who love the smoothness of caramel combined with a bit of crunch, this Filipino favorite is made of a soft, moist white chiffon cake filled and covered with yema (Philippine custard) caramel filling and finished with toasted cashew nuts.

Snackable Pastries

Butter Mamon – This exquisite pastry provides the perfect combination of moist chiffon and 100% butter for a melt-in-your-mouth treat. Not too sweet and delightfully tender, it's the all-time favorite of loyal Red Ribbon fans. Also available in Ube, Mocha, and Cheesy flavors.

– This exquisite pastry provides the perfect combination of moist chiffon and 100% butter for a melt-in-your-mouth treat. Not too sweet and delightfully tender, it's the all-time favorite of loyal Red Ribbon fans. Also available in Ube, Mocha, and Cheesy flavors. Cheesy Ensaimada – This pastry offers soft, moist bread topped with butter, sugar, and cheesy deliciousness for the perfect sweet and savory flavor combination.

– This pastry offers soft, moist bread topped with butter, sugar, and cheesy deliciousness for the perfect sweet and savory flavor combination. Chicken Empanada – This savory pastry is generously filled with tender chicken and a unique blend of spices and deep-fried to a crisp golden brown – a fan-favorite.

For those who prefer the familiar flavors of chocolate and mocha, Red Ribbon offers several stand-out options, including:

Black Forest Cake – This one is for the chocoholics! Layers of liqueur-moistened chocolate cake, brimming with maraschino cherries and cream, rich chocolate shavings and chocolate curls.

– This one is for the chocoholics! Layers of liqueur-moistened chocolate cake, brimming with maraschino cherries and cream, rich chocolate shavings and chocolate curls. Mocha Flan – The perfect combination of cake and custard. This rich mocha chiffon cake is topped with delicious, creamy leche flan.

– The perfect combination of cake and custard. This rich mocha chiffon cake is topped with delicious, creamy leche flan. Choco Mocha Crunch – Brimming with both chocolate and coffee flavors, this chocolate chiffon cake is filled with honeycomb candy in every layer; finished with rich mocha cream and topped with more honeycomb candy and chocolate shavings.

"We're so excited to make our delicious baked goods more accessible to the Westheimer community through the opening of our first-ever drive-through amenity," says Agnes Briones, Business Unit Head, Red Ribbon Bakeshop, Inc. "We look forward to bringing this added convenience to both our fans and newcomers to our brand who are curious to try our signature cakes, pastries and other baked treats that make Red Ribbon so special and unique."

In addition to drive-thru service, the new Westheimer store will feature café-style seating for those who want to enjoy their bakery treats right on the spot. Customers also can order either take-out or delivery through the following online channels: the Red Ribbon ordering app (available at the App Store and Google Play); the Red Ribbon website (redribbonbakeshop.us); and DoorDash.

The new Westheimer store not only marks the brand's first U.S. location to offer drive-thru service, but it also represents Red Ribbon's second location in Houston, and its 36th in the U.S.