REEF Partners with DJ Khaled to Launch Virtual Concept Another Wing

Today REEF, the world’s largest operator of virtual restaurants, announced a collaboration with Grammy-winning artist and record producer DJ Khaled on the biggest restaurant launch in history, Another Wing. Beginning on November 11th, Another Wing will launch internationally across 3 continents, in 5 countries, and 18 states with over 150 locations, the first restaurant concept to ever launch on three continents at the same damn time.

“Everything I do is big,” says DJ Khaled. “My team and I are focused on launching new partnerships, new ideas and spreading love to my fans all around the world. Partnering with REEF for this launch is another new exciting venture which allows me to introduce some amazing wings, to everyone, everywhere.”

Another Wing’s menu features bone-in and boneless wings in seven signature flavors including Un Un Un Believable Buffalo, Don't Quit Nashville Hot, You Loyal! Lemon Pepper, Honey! Honey! Hot Honey Siracha, and our signature They Don’t Want You To Win TRUFFALO, made with a luxurious combination of black truffles, parmesan, and buffalo sauce. Khaled fans can complement their wings with sides such as Spicy Togerashi Fries, Jalapeno Cheese Fries, Truffle Parm Fries, Onion Rings, or finish with indulgent fresh baked Chocolate Chip Cookies. Customers can order a-la-cart or choose from combos like the All I Do is Wing or Major Key Meal, epic 10 or 24 piece feasts with two sauce flavors, sides, drinks, and dessert.

“Another Wing is the result of DJ Khaled’s legendary creativity colliding with REEF’s best in class kitchens platform, the fastest-growing restaurant business in the world,” says Alan Philips, REEF’s Chief Creative Officer. “By launching on three continents and 165 locations at the same time, REEF is sharing with the world how brands can use our platform to scale with unprecedented speed and minimal capital investment. At REEF we are truly connecting the world to your block.”