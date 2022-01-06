REEF Teams with Americana to Grow in Middle East and North Africa

REEF, the largest operator of virtual restaurants, logistics, and proximity hubs in North America, and Americana Group (“Americana”), the largest Food & Beverage operator in the Middle East region, announced a joint venture to open cloud kitchens that will operate REEF, Americana and third party brands.

“By uniting the region’s largest most established F&B operator with REEF’s culinary ecosystem, this partnership will bring convenient access to some of the most loved brands to neighborhoods across the Middle East and North Africa,” says Michael Beacham, President of REEF Kitchens. “Americana is renowned for their outstanding operations and a deep commitment to quality. We look forward to an enduring partnership and helping to build the future of the industry together.”

While building its infrastructure on recently announced acquisitions in the Middle East, the joint venture will strengthen and accelerate REEF’s rapid global expansion through Americana’s well established real estate portfolio and end to end value chain throughout the region.

“Food tech is an exciting space and offers vast opportunities to grow customer base. We are glad to collaborate with REEF. As technology and ordering trends continue to evolve, we believe this collaboration will bring mutual synergies and benefit in the long run,” adds Amarpal Sandhu, CEO of Americana Restaurants.

REEF has a proximity ecosystem of over 8,000 locations and a team of over 18,000 team members. The company established its presence in the Middle East in August 2021. To date, the company has partnered with a number of international brands to bring its cloud kitchens concept to local neighborhoods, including MrBeast Burger in Dubai and Another Wing, which REEF globally launched in partnership with DJ Khaled, opening 165 locations in 3 continents, at the same time.

“As REEF continues its international expansion, this highly strategic partnership is a milestone that will serve as a model for the ways our ecosystem can deliver rich market-backed content to new locations in a way and at a pace that wasn’t possible before,” says Ramez Shehadi, President of International & Chief Growth Officer at REEF. “We look forward to growing this relationship and replicating it across many priority markets in the near future.”

Americana Group owns exclusive franchise rights for the management and operation of over 1,950 restaurants representing some of the world’s leading food & beverage brands including KFC, Pizza Hut, Hardee’s, Krispy Kreme, Wimpy, TGI Fridays, etc. in 13 markets across the Middle East, North Africa, and CIS.