Refrigerated Solutions Group (RSG), home to the industry-leading brands Norlake and Master-Bilt, is pleased to announce exciting new partnerships with G&S Foodservice Marketing and MarkeTeam Foodservice as independent sales and marketing representatives.

G&S Foodservice now represents RSG in Mississippi, Arkansas, and Louisiana.

MarkeTeam is representing RSG in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana, Alaska and Hawaii.

“We are excited to bring RSG’s industry-leading refrigeration solutions to our dealer network,” said Glenn Barras, Principal at G&S Foodservice Marketing. “Our team is committed to helping dealers and customers navigate evolving refrigeration needs with expertise and hands-on support.”

Dan Miles, Principal at MarkeTeam added, “RSG is known for quality, reliability, and innovation. We look forward to strengthening their presence in our markets. Our team is ready to provide the expert service and strategic insights that dealers need to grow their businesses.”

This transition reflects RSG’s commitment to partnering with the industry’s best—groups that bring deep market knowledge, proven success, and a strong track record of supporting dealers and operators.

“We are continuously evaluating how we can best serve our customers,” said Brian Kadel, VP of Dealer Sales at RSG. “These new partnerships allow us to provide stronger, more responsive support to our dealers and end users, ensuring they have the tools and expertise necessary to drive shared success.”