Refrigerated Solutions Group Adds Brian Casserilla as Chief Operating Officer

Refrigerated Solutions Group (RSG), an industry leader in refrigerated equipment and service, recently announced an executive leadership addition to their team.

Brian Casserilla has joined Refrigerated Solutions Group (RSG) as Chief Operations Officer, effective May 23, 2022. Brian joins RSG from Illinois Tool Works (ITW) after 20+ years. Most recently, he led the North American Refrigeration Brands Traulsen and Kairak as Vice President and General Manager where he implemented lean manufacturing principles, established strategic objectives, developed long range planning and led new product development initiatives.

Brian states, “I am truly humbled by the opportunity to join RSG and look forward to being part of the team that adds to the continued growth and combined 150-year legacy of two strong, industry respected brands in Norlake and Master-Bilt.”

Brian is an industry veteran with deep experience both operationally and strategically. Throughout his career, Brian consistently optimizes processes and enhances team member engagement within a growth environment to deliver extraordinary results.

“We are excited to welcome Brian to our team. He will help continue to strengthen our energetic culture focused on building high performing teams, developing leaders and empowering employees positively to best serve our customers and collaborate with our partners for shared success” says Aaron Brown, RSG’s Chief Executive Officer. “Brian has a proven record of creating customer value, rapidly scaling businesses and achieving sustained operational excellence within a teaching and coaching culture.”

Dan Hinkle, Chief Commercial Officer for RSG, states, “Brian will be an excellent addition as we continue to build out operational efficiencies, quality and enhance industry leading lead-times while improving the customer experience. I could not be more excited to have such a talented and respected industry leader join the RSG team!”