Refrigerated Solutions Group (RSG), parent company of Norlake and Master-Bilt, has expanded its verified quality and environmental management systems with independent certification of its Hudson, Wisconsin facility to ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 14001:2015 standards.

Building on the ISO 9001 verification achieved at its New Albany, Mississippi facility in 2024, RSG now operates with certified quality systems in both U.S. plants, with Hudson additionally recognized for environmental management.

“These certifications don’t change how we operate; they just affirm what our customers and partners have known,” said Brian Casserilla, Chief Operating Officer at RSG. “Our teams have long upheld disciplined processes that ensure reliability and consistency. Independent verification to ISO standards simply confirms that our systems meet globally recognized benchmarks for quality, performance, and responsibility.”

What It Means for RSG Customers

For RSG’s foodservice, retail, and scientific partners, these verified systems provide tangible advantages:

• Proven consistency across both U.S. manufacturing facilities through audited quality processes.

• Operational reliability that supports predictable lead times and dependable performance in the field.

• Responsible operations guided by efficient resource use and validated environmental management practices.

• Continuous improvement through structured systems that keep RSG aligned with evolving customer and regulatory requirements.

“Our customers count on RSG for precision and reliability where it matters most,” said Aaron Brown, Chief Executive Officer. “These certifications formalize the excellence that’s already built into our culture and reinforce the trust we’ve earned as the trusted partner in high-performance cold storage.”