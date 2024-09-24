Refrigerated Solutions Group (RSG), which features industry-leading brands Norlake and Master-Bilt, is proud to announce its New Albany, MS manufacturing facility is now certified to the ISO 9001:2015 standard. This globally recognized certification validates RSG’s commitment to delivering superior quality and service—a commitment that has been at the core of RSG’s businesses for over 150 combined years.

“RSG continues to invest in enhancing our category-leading operations and innovation capabilities to best serve our customers,” said Aaron Brown, CEO of Refrigerated Solutions Group. “ISO 9001:2015 certification recognizes our team’s commitment to operational excellence and customer centricity.”

Brian Casserilla, COO of Refrigerated Solutions Group added “ISO 9001:2015 certification is an important milestone in our pursuit of exceptional quality and continuous improvement to strengthen our position as the trusted partner of choice.”

Benefits Of ISO 9001:2015 Certification

ISO 9001:2015 is the gold standard in global quality management, set by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO). It is a dynamic framework that uses the Plan-Do-Check-Act methodology to drive excellence, ensuring every aspect of quality, from processes to roles, is meticulously documented and continuously improved.

RSG customers will continue to experience the advantages of working with a partner that places quality and customer satisfaction at the forefront, including:

Superior Product Quality And Reliability

ISO 9001:2015 illustrates to customers that our long-standing commitment to quality can be counted on for decades to come.

Category-Leading Innovation

Customers can count on us for the solutions they need as their operations evolve and regulations change.

Tailored Solutions To Customer Needs

RSG incorporates customer feedback into the core of our continuous improvement culture, refining our operations to deliver solutions that meet the unique needs of our customers.