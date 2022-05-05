REGO Restaurant Group Franchise Deal with CF Lifestyle Investments

REGO Restaurant Group, which includes the Quiznos and Taco Del Mar brands, announced today the signing of an exclusive development agreement with Dominik and Monica Mendoza, owners of CF Lifestyle Investments, LLC, to build Quiznos and Taco Del Mar restaurants across Denver.

The deal follows a separate multi-unit agreement by CF Lifestyle Investments for openings later this year in Hobbs, NM. At this time, the Mendozas have also acquired six existing Quiznos restaurants in the Denver market, making Mendoza’s business one of the largest franchisees for the brand.

“This is a great opportunity to leverage Quiznos’ enduring customer base and high customer affinity for future high growth potential,” says Dominik. “I’m thrilled to be part of both brands’ active expansion and am excited to deepen our partnership with REGO.”

The Mendozas have been in the Quiznos system for the last two years as a franchise owner of Quiznos in Hobbs, NM. During this time the Mendozas have increased sales in that location and become a valuable member of the growing Quiznos community. In signing this agreement, the Mendozas will be among pioneers of the new, prototype Quiznos and Taco Del Mar restaurant models which are accelerating growth and expansion of REGO Restaurant Group’s iconic brands.

This agreement with CF Lifestyle Investments, LLC is another step in REGO Restaurant Group’s pursuit of new growth via multi-unit partnerships and area development programs with a refreshed focus on franchise expansion. Both Quiznos and Taco Del Mar continue to experience systemwide sales increases and are actively targeting expansion in regions identified as prime markets for the brands.

“We couldn’t be happier to expand our partnership with Dominik and his team under this new agreement which is an important growth milestone,” says Tim Casey, President and CEO of REGO Restaurant Group. “After working closely together over the past few years, it’s clear that this is a strong mutually-beneficial relationship built on trust, respect and the exciting opportunity to grow.”