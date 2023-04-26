REGO Restaurant Group to Open Quiznos/Taco Del Mar Co-Brand Store in Cape Coral, Florida

REGO Restaurant Group, which includes the Quiznos and Taco Del Mar brands, has entered into a deal with Sunshine Gasoline Distributors, Inc., launching with the February opening of a new dual-branded Quiznos and Taco Del Mar at 314 Del Prado Blvd N in Cape Coral, FL. The flagship opening marks the first of several new Quiznos and Taco Del Mar restaurants in Florida which will showcase components of the updated store designs introduced last year.

The partnership includes plans for at least 13 combined, dual-branded Quiznos and Taco Del Mar restaurants in central and south Florida, including Orlando, Tampa and Miami, bringing toasted subs and legendary fish tacos to the Sunshine state. These locations will provide guests with convenience store ease and accessibility, with exciting new flavors and menu offerings, such as portable options for on-the-go consumers. The new store designs feature flat-top grills and deep fryers so that guests can enjoy enhanced recipes with freshly prepared proteins and hot sides, like fries, alongside toasted subs.

Following the successful opening of the flagship location, additional Quiznos and Taco Del Mar restaurants are expected to open over the next six months, with the second opening scheduled for May in Venice, FL.

“The partnership with REGO and their two iconic brands is a perfect addition to our services as we consistently seek out ways to offer further convenience to our customers,” says Eddy Alvarez, Senior Operations Manager at Sunshine Gasoline Distributors, Inc. “The deal is also an opportunity to grow our business and expand our suite of offerings while meeting the cravings of local guests.”

The South Florida expansion closely follows on the heels of several other recent development deals REGO has executed over the past several months, in addition to naming Chief Development Officer Vanessa Fox in late 2022, marking a notable path to growth.

“We are thrilled to expand our footprint in the Sunshine state in this unique, convenience store-friendly format, with a tremendous partner in Sunshine Gasoline,” says Tim Casey, CEO of REGO Restaurant Group, which owns Quiznos and Taco Del Mar. “The combination of the rebranded concepts, featuring inventive subs and made-to order-Baja inspired eats, coupled with the operational expertise of Sunshine Gasoline, provides a winning foundation to bring Quiznos back to local fans who have missed the brand, and to introduce Taco Del Mar to the region.”