REGO Restaurant Group Taps Tattle to Elevate Customer Experience

Tattle, the AI-driven survey platform providing the restaurant industry with detailed, data-driven insights into guest sentiment, announced a partnership with REGO Restaurant Group and its Quiznos and Taco del Mar brands. REGO Restaurant Group is a fast-casual restaurant platform backed by High Bluff Capital Partners, with a portfolio of nearly 800 restaurants in 32 countries.

Tattle is an AI-driven, customer feedback technology platform built with an open API that simplifies the guest feedback process. Using artificial intelligence, Tattle measures satisfaction across all-digital ordering channels and then makes recommendations of highest-impact improvement opportunities for operational areas across restaurant locations in order to drive the greatest possible increase in guest satisfaction.

Additionally, Tattle offers in-house leadership who have led guest-sentiment-focused programs for brands including Dunkin’ and Blaze Pizza. The combination of Tattle’s powerful technology which unlocks the insights needed to elevate guest sentiment, combined with the company’s leadership which supports those insights with proven real-world tactics, offers companies a powerful one-two punch to quickly elevate guest loyalty, and in turn, sales.

“The Quiznos and Taco Del Mar brands are legendary in their own right, and Tattle gives our teams additional insights that help us deliver exceptional guest experiences, at the levels expected from legendary brands,” says Brent Phillip, Chief Marketing Officer of REGO Restaurant Group.

Additional Tattle integration benefits include:

Omni-channel guest satisfaction measurement across Dine-In, Takeout, Delivery, Drive-Thru, and Curbside

10% total guest feedback penetration and a 94.7% survey completion rate of a 50-60 question survey

Causation-based survey format to identify factors, i.e. Topping Distribution, that negatively impact an operational category, i.e. Accuracy

Leverages AI to identify and recommend high-impact operational categories for improvement across each location

Automated location-level Monthly Objectives that results in 84% probability of guest satisfaction increase

Incident Management System for guest recovery of 100% of guests using Apology emails and Oops! Card rewards

"Tattle’s technology has been a game changer for the hospitality industry, providing detailed data and insights on guest satisfaction to improve operations and elevate the customer experience across multiple channels,” said Tattle CEO/Founder, Alex Beltrani. “We’re excited to continue our growth and partner with more businesses across the country who want to provide best-in-class customer loyalty and valuable insights to improve their business.”