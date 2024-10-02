WOWorks, the powerhouse behind cutting-edge fast-casual dining brands, has officially debuted the reimagined Barberitos Southwestern Grille and Cantina in Temple Terrace, Florida. This launch heralds a new chapter for Barberitos as it sets its sights on captivating a health-conscious “Zillennial” demographic with innovative food choices.

The grand opening of the Tampa area’s newest Barberitos location was September 12, 2024 and is spearheaded by local franchisee Matt O’Neill. The revamped Barberitos boasts a plethora of enhancements aimed at elevating the guest experience. The contemporary and inviting interior, coupled with a streamlined menu, underscores the brand’s dedication to offering farm-fresh, nutritious dishes crafted in-house. Guests can indulge in a variety of customizable options, from burritos and bowls to quesadillas, all meticulously prepared with top-tier ingredients.

“We are thrilled to showcase this brand’s fresh new image that perfectly aligns with our brand philosophy. Barberitos truly stands out as the hidden gem in the restaurant industry,” said Kelly Roddy, CEO of WOWorks. “This innovative prototype reflects our commitment to evolving alongside our customers’ preferences. With an emphasis on healthy, flavorful choices, Barberitos is poised to lead the fast-casual burrito category.”

Barberitos sets itself apart with its “Healthy as I Want to Be” mantra, empowering guests to tailor their meals to meet their dietary needs. Whether opting for a light, nutritious option or indulging in a hearty meal, Barberitos ensures that each dish is prepared with utmost care and quality.

The brand’s expansion in Florida comes at a time of rapid growth within the state. WOWorks actively seeks experienced franchise owners looking to diversify their portfolios with a thriving brand. With the strongest unit-level economics in the burrito industry, Barberitos offers a lucrative opportunity for investors and the potential to dominate the market through extensive development opportunities.