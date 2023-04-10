Remodeled Golden Chick Opens in Del Rio, Texas

Golden Chick’s well-known Del Rio, Texas location celebrated its official reopening last week after a complete remodel and instantly made history, breaking the brand’s records for highest single-day sales and highest first five days sales. The restaurant, located at 501 Veterans Blvd in Del Rio, first opened in January 1994 under the watchful eye of an accomplished franchisee, Rick Isenhour, and is consistently a top 10 performing restaurant in Golden Chick’s franchise system.

The newly-renovated location underwent a complete rebuild of the interior and exterior of the building starting in late 2022 and has several new features to help streamline and improve customers’ ordering experiences. The restaurant now features an expanded three-lane drive-thru area with in-line order taking personnel to help maximize efficiency and responsiveness to customers, as well as enhanced third-party order-taking capabilities.

“Rick Isenhour is one of our longest-tenured franchisees and has always been a leader and inspiration for our brand,” says Mark Parmerlee, president and chairman of Golden Chick. “He has continuously invested in his restaurant and his latest refresh has completely transformed it to respond to the new reality of how today’s customers are ordering, with a heavier reliance on drive-thru speed and throughput, and third-party sales. The brand-new Del Rio relaunch has been welcomed with open arms by the surrounding community. We are so proud of Rick and his entire crew, led by General Manager Oscar Hernandez.”

Not only has the Del Rio location undergone extreme changes to its aesthetic, but its reopening broke multiple all-time sales records for Golden Chick as a whole. Its reopening day and first five days set a new benchmark for the chicken concept’s sales goals, an impressive feat.

“To have such a warm welcome back to the Del Rio community is truly heartwarming,” says Golden Chick’s President of Golden Franchise Brian Loescher. “We’ve been lucky enough to call this space home for almost 30 years, and with the new operations practices and technological advancements that Rick Isenhour has added, I’m hoping to stay right here for 30 more years and beyond.”

Customers are welcome to visit the Del Rio Golden Chick location now to try iconic chicken creations like Golden Tenders, Golden Fried Chicken, Wicked Wings and the reimagined Big & Golden Chicken Sandwich. Along with its location in Del Rio, Golden Chick has over 210 restaurants across Texas, Oklahoma, Florida and Louisiana with over 30 more in under construction currently planned to open in the next 12 months.