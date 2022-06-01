Remodeled Orange Leaf Store to Open in Lufkin, Texas

Orange Leaf Frozen Yogurt is remodeled, revamped and ready to reopen its doors to the Lufkin community with the debut of a fresh new look and feel on Saturday, June 4!

Located at 4505 S. Medford Drive, Ste. 307, Lufkin’s redesigned Orange Leaf is celebrating its grand reopening on June 4 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with live music, photo opportunities and family-friendly activities like face painting and outdoor games. To continue the celebration, Orange Leaf will offer $1 off a Smoothie or Shake, $2 off a Superfood Bowl, and buy one get one free any size fro-yo all day long. Plus, all attendees will have the opportunity to enter for a chance to win free fro-yo for a year from June 2-6.

To enter, visit facebook.com/OrangeLeafLufkin and like the entry post and submit your favorite fro-yo topping in a comment on the entry post from Thursday, June 2 through Monday, June 6! Then, be sure to follow @OrangeLeafLufkin throughout the promotion period and for at least 15 days thereafter to participate in the promotion and be eligible to win. Orange Leaf will select and announce the winners on June 6. The lucky winners will be selected at random to receive Free Fro-yo for a Year!

“We’re thrilled to reopen our doors to the Lufkin community just in time for the start of summer,” says President of Brix Restaurants Sherif Mityas. “We wanted to give back to our loyal fans and celebrate with sweet deals and giveaways while they immerse themselves in our brand new design. We can’t wait for guests to get a first look on Saturday and try tasty new fro-yo creations!”

Lufkin’s remodeled Orange Leaf features an all-new self-serve candy wall for guests to explore “How Do You Orange Leaf” with over 1,000 different ways to make your own fro-yo masterpiece. Orange Leaf Lufkin will be open Monday through Thursday from noon to 9:30 p.m. and Friday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.