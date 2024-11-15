ResQ, a leading modern facility management platform, is shining a spotlight on the unsung heroes behind the success of restaurants and hospitality businesses this November with ‘Tradesgiving.’ To celebrate its vendors and their tradespeople, ResQ is offering a limited-time promotion for new vendor selections on the ResQ directory. Customers can enjoy 15% off (up to $100) their next work order when they choose a new vendor from November 1 through November 30, 2024.

“Rising labor, inventory and repair costs make it increasingly difficult for hospitality operators to find reliable, skilled tradespeople who can deliver fast, high-quality work. We hear this from our facility customers every day,” said Kuljeev Singh, Founder and CEO of ResQ. “At the same time, we recognize that repair and maintenance vendors face their own set of challenges when working with facilities in the hospitality industry. Whether it’s plumbing, cooling, or other essential services, our vendors are the backbone of ResQ, and their success is integral to ours. To show our genuine appreciation, we’re launching a special promotion designed to drive more business their way.”

ResQ is the only facilities management solution that helps restaurants control spend, boost team productivity and gain automated insights, reducing their total cost of R&M operations. More than 5,000 restaurants – from fast-food brands to Michelin Star restaurants – tap ResQ’s 3,000+ vendors to keep their equipment running smoothly.

Three of ResQ’s all-star vendors include Kitchen Works, Brooklyn Avenue Plumbing and Mico Cooling.

Kitchen Works, a seasoned vendor in the restaurant industry with a rich history spanning over four decades has become a shining example of vendor growth through its partnership with ResQ. By working through ResQ’s platform, Kitchen Works has experienced a significant increase in job opportunities, allowing the team to scale their operations and serve more customers than ever before. On a normal day, Kitchen Works handles anywhere from 20 to 30 service calls, and ResQ has helped simplify service call management and expedite payment amid an intensive workload.

Brooklyn Avenue Plumbing is another ResQ success story. New work opportunities and faster payment cycles are two of the major benefits the New York City-based company has seen since joining the ResQ marketplace. These time-saving improvements have allowed Brooklyn Avenue Plumbing to thrive and focus on what they do best – delivering top-tier plumbing services when the demand for emergency fixes is constant.

Mico Cooling, an air conditioning contractor that specializes in heating, air conditioning, refrigeration and kitchen cookline services, has experienced exponential growth, generating over $1 million in new business through ResQ. The company’s success story demonstrates the power of ResQ’s directory in helping tradespeople expand their customer base and grow their operations.

Facility operations managers and restaurant owners are encouraged to learn more about ResQ’s offerings and Tradesgiving promotion at https://www.getresq.com/tradesgiving.