Restaurant Brands International Renews Relationship with Coca-Cola

Restaurant Brands International announced that its four iconic restaurant brands in the U.S. – Burger King, Popeyes, Firehouse Subs and Tim Hortons – have renewed their valued relationship with Coca-Cola until 2033. Under the new agreements, Coca-Cola will invest in and support marketing priorities with all four restaurant brands to drive additional traffic and contribute to growing franchisee profitability.

"Coca-Cola has proven to be an exceptional partner, and we know our guests in the U.S. love to pair our iconic food offerings with Coca-Cola beverages. We are proud to renew our long-standing relationship and work together to grow our market share in the U.S.," says Josh Kobza, Chief Executive Officer of RBI.

"The Coca-Cola Company has had a strong partnership with Burger King, Popeyes, Firehouse Subs and Tim Hortons for many years, and we are thrilled to renew this strategic partnership in the U.S. for the next 10 years," adds Amr Kora, President, RBI Global Customer Team, Coca-Cola North America. "We take great pride in providing their guests with refreshing beverage options that we know they love and will be a perfect complement to their food."