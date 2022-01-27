Restaurant Revolution Technologies Partners with Grubhub

Restaurant Revolution Technologies (Revolution) announced a partnership with Grubhub, a leading U.S. food-ordering and delivery marketplace, for direct delivery order integration into a restaurant’s location-specific POS system. The partnership provides a direct integration between the Grubhub marketplace (online or native app) and Revolution’s Connect service, by allowing restaurants who participate in Revolution Connect to receive orders from Grubhub’s marketplace directly into their specific Point-of-sale (POS).

Revolution’s Connect consolidates and simplifies the management of menus and restaurant operation information (locations, hours, pricing, etc.) for third-party delivery marketplaces like Grubhub, streamlining processes and order flow and eliminating the need to manage multiple tablets and manually re-enter orders. These efficiencies eliminate the likelihood of human errors and allow restaurant staff to spend less time inputting orders.

“Our Connect product provides an enormous operational benefit to restaurant organizations – especially during this unprecedented period of labor shortage within the industry. The accelerated volume related to digital and delivery orders to restaurant locations requires superior automation to minimize labor and eliminate costly errors and customer refunds,” says Brad Duea, CEO of Revolution. “With Grubhub as a partner, we add a leading delivery marketplace with a strong brand and connection with delivery customers to our Connect product and virtual brand creation partner portfolio.”

“Our restaurant partners have told us how crucial an integrated POS solution is to their operations, and we’re excited to be offering this to thousands of our partners across the country," adds Steven Delzell, director, restaurant integration partnerships at Grubhub. “We’ve expanded our POS integration capabilities over the last year, and this partnership with Revolution furthers our work to equip restaurants of all sizes with the tools that will make their jobs easier so that they can focus on great customer service.”