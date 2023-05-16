Revel Systems Announces Partnership with IPORT

Revel Systems, the premier cloud point of sale (POS) and comprehensive business management platform, announced a partnership with IPORT to offer its best-in-class products to restaurants and retailers. IPORT's stands and enclosures for Apple iPads streamline networking, charging, tablet protection, and presentation.

"Revel Systems is dedicated to offering our restaurant and retail clients groundbreaking solutions to harness the power of the iPad in their establishments," states Chris Lybeer, Chief Strategy Officer of Revel Systems. "Our partnership with IPORT delivers a top-tier experience for our customers, ensuring iPads remain charged, secure, and easily accessible. Additionally, IPORT products are extremely easy to install which will streamline the implementation process for all Revel clients."

IPORT, an award-winning manufacturer, designs products such as Connect Pro to enhance the functionality of iPads for businesses. Connect Pro is an all-in-one system for holding, charging, and protecting iPads on table-tops or walls.

The manufacturer’s table-side enclosure provides an optimized mobile solution for restaurants and retailers seeking to take orders directly from customers wherever they are.

IPORT enclosures and stands will be offered as a new line of Revel Premium Stands.

“IPORT’s platform and products provide the perfect balance of choice and selection to allow restaurant concepts to deploy iOS hardware,” said Chris Lawson, Head of Sales and Partnerships at IPORT. “We are excited to partner with Revel who allows the industry to run their restaurant on iOS, the most user centric platform for mobile tools. Their cloud based POS is built for scale with simplicity in mind. We are thrilled to bring this solution together with them.”