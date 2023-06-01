Revenue Management Solutions Names Jana Zschieschang to Board

Revenue Management Solutions (RMS), a world leader in data-driven analytics and tech-enabled solutions for restaurants, announced Jana Zschieschang as the newest addition to its Board of Directors. Her appointment marks the first new board member since RMS changed ownership in 2017.

Zschieschang was also promoted from Chief Marketing Officer to Chief Brand Officer for Revenue Management Solutions.

After becoming Chief Marketing Officer in 2017, Zschieschang established RMS’ global marketing and communications platform. Today, she manages its Tampa-based marketing team, global internal and external communications, and agency relationships. Most recently, she’s been integral to the company’s People Success initiatives, creating personalized career development plans that give every associate a meaningful growth path at RMS.

“Jana is multilingual and previously worked in two of RMS’ international offices. One-third of our business is international, and Jana brings a critical element to our board,” says John Oakes, Chief Executive Officer of RMS. “She also has the pulse of our associates, clients and markets worldwide. She leads effectively and is an instrumental voice in our strategic business decisions.”

Under Zschieschang’s leadership, Revenue Management Solutions has become a leading source of reliable restaurant sales and traffic data, menu trends and consumer behavior. In 2022, RMS grew revenue by 24% and added nearly 40 new associates and 15 leading restaurant brands as clients.

“Jana elevated our marketing initiatives during the pandemic in meaningful ways to better serve our clients in the restaurant and hospitality sectors,” says Oakes. “Simultaneously, she strengthened our internal communications, recruitment and training processes, resulting in our highest-ever employee satisfaction rating.”

As Chief Brand Officer, Zschieschang will continue to refine internal and external communications. In 2023, her team will roll out new and updated products and platforms, further elevating the brand’s client offerings. Internally, Zschieschang and her team are focusing on creating more training opportunities for associates’ professional development and supporting cross-functional communication across all RMS departments and locations.

“We are delighted to add Jana to our board, where her invaluable input, judgment, creativity and productivity will prove as valuable as they are to our core business,” adds RMS President and Chief Financial Officer Olivier Rougié.