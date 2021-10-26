R.F. Technologies Acquires New England Drive-Thru Communications

R.F. Technologies, Inc. (RFT), an industry leader in drive-thru headset repairs and products, announced today that it has acquired New England Drive-Thru Communications to bring new capabilities and services across the New England region.

“I am excited to unite our well-established, highly accomplished teams,” says Bob Noorian, CEO and Founder at RFT. “New England Drive-Thru has provided top-quality drive-thru technology and services for 25 years. RFT is dedicated to continuing the legacy of New England Drive-Thru with enhanced technology offerings, increased services and faster repairs.”

The New England Drive-Thru Manchester, New Hampshire facility will now serve as RFT’s fifth location, and will provide expanded services, product offerings, and repair capabilities. QSR locations in the Northeast will benefit from RFT’s fast repair turnaround times, repair programs, on-site installation and repair services, more drive-thru equipment product offerings, music packages, and the addition of surveillance products through their Big Dog Surveillance System brand.

“New England Drive-Thru has always looked for ways to serve our customers better and enhance their customer experience with high-quality drive-thru equipment and services,” says Angela Stone, Owner and Operator at New England Drive-Thru Communications. “That is why we have made the enthusiastic decision to become part of an industry leader with R.F. Technologies.”

Stone continues, “As we transition fully into this strategic partnership, our customers can remain confident that they will experience no disruption to their business or services.”

R.F. Technologies’ acquisition of New England Drive-Thru Communications was completed October 1, 2021. For more information, visit rfdrivethru.com.