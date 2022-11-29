Ria’s Pizzeria to Open November 30 in Norton, Massachusetts

Ria’s Pizzeria, a new pizza restaurant concept, will celebrate its grand opening this Wednesday, November 30 with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 10am at the new 60 West Main St location in Norton, inside the Cumberland Farms store. The first Ria’s location opened earlier this month in North Adams, MA. Norton is the second of many Rias’ coming to the region, offering delicious, authentic pizza along with several other unique menu items.

Ria’s Pizzeria will offer Pizza by the slice and pizza made-to-order with its proprietary dough and quality ingredients. In addition to their Signature cheese, Over the Top pepperoni, vegetable, and ultimate meat pizzas (all available by the slice in addition to a whole pie), the menu will include specialty pizzas like Nashville hot chicken, chicken bacon ranch, and loaded baked potato. Breakfast pizzas including a bacon, egg and cheese pizza are also available. Ria’s own Ninos, bite-sized sweet or savory dough snacks and Bolis (mini Stromboli) round out Ria’s distinctive offering.

“We’re thrilled to introduce Ria’s Pizzeria to our family of restaurant brands and are really excited for our guests to experience Ria’s quality pizza by the slice, our extra-large Whole pies and our unique and convenient grab and go Ninos and Bolis,” said Cindy Rantanen, Senior Vice President of Food and Franchise Business at EG America.

Ria’s will also offer the following grand opening deals for a limited time only:

First 50 People to visit on Opening Day will receive:

Coupon for a Free Whole Pizza up to $15.99

Introductory Offers (valid for the first 30 days)