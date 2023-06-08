Rich Products Launches Cheesy Pull Apart Flatbread

Restaurant operators can add another labor-saving, time-saving, mouth-watering product to the menu with new Cheesy Pull Apart Flatbread from Rich Products. Simply bake it and pull it apart along pre-cut impressions to separate into soft, individual sticks, or serve it as a shareable snack that consumers pull apart themselves and dunk into a savory dipping sauce. Featuring a crisp, chewy bite with a light, airy center, Cheesy Pull Apart Flatbread comes topped with mozzarella, cheddar, provolone, parmesan, Romano, and asiago cheeses and sprinkled with Italian herbs.

New Cheesy Pull Apart Flatbread is trend-forward, as flatbread is on the rise, expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2 percent by 2026. Consumers are more likely to buy appetizers that are easy to eat by hand, and flatbread appetizers are on the rise and growing rapidly. Plus, 77 percent of consumers like or love breadsticks.

“Limited service restaurants can drive incremental sales and profit by offering side items that are easy to eat on the go,” explains Alyssa Barrett, customer marketing manager, Rich Products. “New Cheesy Pull Apart Flatbread helps operators maximize their labor and space, since it’s so easy to thaw and pop into the oven for a fresh-baked, delicious snack that will entice customers.”

Cheesy Pull Apart Flatbread is 4.5” X 9”, weighs 9.675 ounces, and comes 24 per case, with a shelf life of 270 days frozen and 5 days refrigerated.