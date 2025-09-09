Now every limited-service restaurant can offer convenient, no-bake bakery items as delicious grab-and-go snacks with Rich’s mouthwatering Fully Finished Cinnamon Rolls and Our Specialty Treat Shop Microbite Donuts. These sweets satisfy two trends: the increase in snacking and the decrease in operators’ labor resources. The delectable Cinnamon Rolls and Microbite Donuts are easy to add to any menu: simply remove from the freezer, thaw, and serve. They’re crafted for an indulgent bite for breakfast or a satisfying snack at any time of day.

Consumers are reaching for snacks more than ever before, with 50% reporting that they’re snacking more than last year, and 40% of limited-service restaurant consumers say they indulge in snacks three to four times a day (Rich’s 1Q Consumer Survey of Limited Service Restaurant Consumers, May 2025).

Rich’s Fully Finished Cinnamon Rolls will satiate these consumers looking for grab-and-go baked goods, including the 63% who plan to order more cinnamon rolls in the next 12 months (Bakery Insights Jan 2024).

Donuts are also in hot demand. Donuts are predicted to grow 20% over the next four years, and 76% of consumers like or love donut holes, which are essentially mini donuts (Datassential Menu Trends 2025).

“With our new Cinnamon Rolls and Microbite Donuts, operators can offer delicious, sweet bakery snacks that saves on labor costs and preparation time,” says Alyssa Barrett, Senior Customer Marketing Manager, Rich Products. “With a fresh-baked appearance, these snackable baked goods will catch a consumer’s eye and create an impulse purchase to drive sales.”

The fully baked Cinnamon Rolls are available in two formats: iced and retail-ready in a clamshell, or on a bulk tray of 48 2.8-ounce unfinished rolls, with icing included for the operator to elevate and customize with toppings. The sweet treats arrive frozen, ready for placement on the bakery rack, with a shelf life of 365 days frozen and an extended ambient shelf life of 14 days.

The pre-iced cinnamon rolls come in three clamshell options: 3.5-ounce rolls in a four-pack, 16 per case; 3.8-ounce rolls in a six-pack, 10 per case; and 3.6-ounce rolls in an 8-pack, 12 per case. Operators simply remove them from the freezer and place the rolls individually on the shelf, or sell them inside the clamshell with the included retail labels.

Rich’s Our Specialty Treat Shop Microbite Donuts are bite-sized yeast ring donuts with a variety of decadent toppings to appeal to every palate. Operators can choose from four assortments in clamshell packaging, each containing three indulgent flavors:

Classic: 7.76-ounce donuts with toppings of chocolate, maple, and white icing with sprinkles.

Chocolate: 8.18-ounce donuts topped with white icing, chocolate drizzle and crushed cookie pieces; chocolate icing with sprinkles; and chocolate icing with white drizzle.

Berry: 8.18-ounce donuts covered with chocolate icing and raspberry drizzle, raspberry flavored pink icing and sprinkles, and blueberry icing with raspberry drizzle.

Holiday: festive limited-edition 8.18-ounce donuts with toppings of chocolate icing with peppermint flavor drizzled with red cranberry-flavored icing, green icing with a red cranberry-flavored drizzle, and red cranberry-flavored icing topped with a green drizzle and white sprinkles.

Perfect for snacking on-the-go, the bite-sized donuts arrive 12 per clamshell, 12 clamshells per case, ready to thaw and place on the bakery rack. They have a shelf life of 240 days frozen and 5-7 days ambient.

The new Fully Finished Cinnamon Rolls and Microbite Donuts join Rich’s vast portfolio of breakfast and snack solutions, from donuts to cookies, brownies, sandwiches, pizza, beverages and more. Discover all of Rich’s solutions for limited-service restaurants, including recipe inspiration, trends, and insights at www.richsusa.com