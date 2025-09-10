Global, family-owned food company Rich Products (Rich’s) today announced a new partnership with Giving Kitchen – a national nonprofit organization that provides financial assistance and community resources to foodservice workers in crisis. Through the Rich Family Foundation – the philanthropic arm of Rich Products – Rich’s is contributing a $30,000 grant to support Giving Kitchen’s mission, including its national fundraising campaign – “Dining with Gratitude” – a month-long initiative that brings together restaurants across the country to raise awareness and funds for foodservice workers in need. Rich’s donation will directly support foodservice workers by covering either 25 months of housing, 200 power bills, 100 water bills or 600 gas bills.

“Foodservice workers are the backbone of our industry and Giving Kitchen is stepping up in a big way to support them when they need it most,” said Kevin Aman, vice president, Community Engagement, Rich Products. “At Rich’s, we have a deep sense of responsibility to show up for our local communities and take care of one another. I can’t think of a better way to do that then by helping those in the industry who have made it their job to help others.”

The Dining with Gratitude campaign runs through September, bringing together nearly 500 foodservice establishments across 32 states who are all showing up in different ways to support the mission. Consumers are encouraged to show their support by visiting participating restaurants and posting their meal on social media, tagging @GivingKitchen with #DiningWithGratitude.

“Every client we serve reflects our industry’s commitment to compassion and care,” says Jen Hidinger-Kendrick, a founder of Giving Kitchen. “Dining With Gratitude is a national campaign to support the people who bring our restaurants—and our communities—to life.”

This partnership is part of Rich’s commitment to “Generations of Good” – the food company’s responsible business strategy that is designed to help create a brighter future. Annually, Rich’s supports over 200 non-profit organizations with resources and funding. This includes dedicated support for foodservice workers and small businesses through campaigns like #TheGreatAmericanTakeout and #TheGreatAmericanDineout, as well as long-time partnerships with organizations like the National Restaurant Association Education Foundation.