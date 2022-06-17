RIPCO Real Estate Acquires Branded Concept Development

RIPCO Real Estate, a leading independent full-service brokerage with services including leasing, investment sales, property management and debt and structured finance, announced that they have acquired BCD (Branded Concept Development), a restaurant real estate brokerage firm specializing in the expansion of food and beverage brands.

Founded by Andrew Moger over 20 years ago, BCD has focused on project management, tenant representation and strategic investment. RIPCO will be acquiring the real estate brokerage of BCD. While at BCD, Moger focused on tenant representation and food and beverage clients. Some current and previous clients represented by the company include Burger & Lobster, The Smith, Ani Ramen, La Pecora Bianca, Melt Shop, Made Nice, Boqueria, Dinosaur BBQ, Union Square Hospitality and more.

“The acquisition of BCD, a food and beverage powerhouse, improves our ability to service both current and future F&B clients. Andrew had built a great business, representing some of the top restaurant brands in the country. I’m proud he felt RIPCO was the best firm to handle his impressive client roster,” says Mark Kaplan, RIPCO’s Chief Operating Officer. “Andrew is a highly respected voice in hospitality and I expect his client roster will grow exponentially with our resources behind him.”

Moger, who will be based out of Manhattan and serve as Vice Chairman, will be focusing on business development and tenant representation, and working to further grow the company’s national expansion in food and beverage brands. He will also help recruit F&B specialists throughout each of RIPCO’s current respective markets in New York City, New Jersey, Connecticut, Long Island, Miami and Tampa.

“I was drawn to RIPCO because of their strong company culture and expansive resources across all eight offices,” says Moger. “With over 100 brokers at RIPCO, I am confident that my national food and beverage clients will have the ability to expand their business beyond the New York area and into cities such as Miami, Tampa and more. The combination of my close-knit relationships, and the firm’s wide range of geographical coverage, will offer a large area of growth for my clients and me.”

Moger’s investment and advisory arm, BCD Strategic Investments, will continue to be a separate entity and not part of the acquisition. BCD’s project management arm was sold to Watchdog Project Managers last year.

Moger graduated from Washington University in St. Louis with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science. Prior to founding BCD in September 2001, Moger was the President and COO of Two Boots. Prior to that, he served at Vice President of Development for Crunch Fitness International. Moger is a member of the board of advisors for Givz, Mise, Next Gen Foods, ResQ, SevenRooms and Sunboy. He is currently also on the board of directors of Metro Dount Holding Company, one of the largest Dunkin’ franchisees in the United States, Naya and Mighty Quinn’s BBQ. Moger is also a co-founder of Melt Shop.