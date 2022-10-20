Rise Southern Biscuits Inks 20-Unit Deal in Dallas

Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken has signed a large franchise deal to bring 20 units to the Dallas metro area as part of year that has seen coast-to-coast growth for the popular breakfast and lunch franchise.

The tech-focused franchise has thrived post-pandemic with its contactless ordering, food locker system, low labor matrix and strong work/life balance. Founded by a CIA-trained chef, the elevated Southern comfort food has proven nationwide appeal, with its biscuits being named one of the best in the country by Food & Wine Magazine.

The new franchisees, Ashwin Reddy and Isha Vedire built a large outpatient behavioral practice that they scaled to over 30 providers with seven locations and annual revenue over $15 million. The husband-and-wife duo were looking for their second act and found it with Rise.

“We sense a tremendous opportunity to grow this brand in the state of Texas over the next 5-10 years with multiple locations in Dallas metro and beyond,” says Reddy. “While our backgrounds are medicine and engineering, our love and passion are business, entrepreneurship, and building & growing companies.”

The new deal comes as Rise is about to celebrate its 10th Anniversary next month. The franchise operates in seven states and has 100 units in development in major U.S. markets.

“As Rise reflects on the last 10 years, we’re excited to also look forward to a very bright future bringing Rise to new locations like Dallas,” says Rise CFO Ken Priest. “Ashwin and Isha know how to run and scale a business and are the ideal franchisees to introduce Dallas to our Southern hospitality and culinary traditions.

Working with its franchise partner, Fransmart, Rise is actively looking for experienced multi-unit operators to develop additional franchises in major markets across the United States and internationally.