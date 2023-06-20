Rise Southern Biscuits Location Reaches $1.5M in Annual Revenue

Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken, the nation’s fastest-growing biscuits and fried chicken concept, recently unveiled that for the first time in brand history, a franchised location has eclipsed $1.5 million in yearly revenue, with multiple additional locations in the system surpassing $1 million in sales as well. This incredible milestone was accomplished with the stores only being open from 7:00 am – 2:00 pm. With plans to continue to explore and implement innovative technology along with bringing additional locations to major media markets across the U.S., the popular Southern fast casual brand is poised to continue its successful growth trajectory.

According to Rise’s 2023 franchise disclosure document (FDD), which contains data collected from Rise’s 15 corporate-owned and franchised locations, the average franchisee gross revenue totaled $934,619 in 2022. Rise has benefitted greatly from its streamlined operations, featuring state-of-the-art technology such as touchscreen ordering kiosks, heated locker order delivery systems and a consumer-friendly mobile app. As a result of the brand’s efforts to reduce its hours and prioritize the breakfast and lunch day parts, it’s people-centric labor model has positioned its employee retention rates higher than ever.

Most recently, the brand secured new franchise growth opportunities in North Carolina, Winter Park, Florida and San Diego, California, in addition to scouting new locations for corporate expansion. Between Rise’s three affiliate locations, the average labor cost percentage amounted to less than 21% of sales. Additionally, each of the three stores kept food costs below 32% of sales, dipping as low as 29.81% at one of the disclosed affiliate-owned stores.

“We are always looking for new ways to make Rise Southern Biscuits a desired destination for employees and franchisees, which is why we place a large emphasis on the success of our people,” says Brian Wiles, chief operating officer of Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken. “We are motivated now more than ever to continue elevating our labor model to not only attract new franchisees and employees but provide biscuit and chicken lovers alike a seamless, pleasant experience to enjoy a taste of Southern charm.”

Leading with the legacy of the late Rise Southern Biscuits Founder and CEO Tom Ferguson – a great visionary and trailblazer in the fast-casual realm – the franchise remains at the forefront of the breakfast and lunch fast casual space. The longtime chef and business owner has been described as a leader, mentor and devoted individual who encouraged others to believe in themselves. While Tom is missed by many, his vision lives on as Rise Southern Biscuits continues to implement his values every day.

Rise is partnered with Fransmart, the industry-leading franchise development company behind household brands like Five Guys Burgers & Fries and The Halal Guys, as its exclusive franchising partner to grow the brand.

“Year-over-year, Rise Southern Biscuits continues to forge ahead of the industry curve and raise the bar for new and experienced franchise operators alike with its streamlined technology, franchisee-friendly business model and focus on employee and customer satisfaction,” says Dan Rowe, CEO of Fransmart. “It should come as no surprise that Rise is already growing exponentially into another year with plans simmering in the wings to continue its commitment to serving the best dang biscuits in the country.”

Rise is actively looking for experienced multi-unit foodservice operators to develop additional franchises in major markets across the United States.