Rise Southern Biscuits to Open in Winter Park, Florida

Rise Southern Biscuits and Righteous Chicken, the nation's fastest-growing biscuits and fried chicken sensation, is gearing up to elevate the dining scene in Florida with the grand opening of its first Orlando location on September 9, 2023. The festivities will take place at 110 S. Orlando Ave., Winter Park, FL, marking the 19th Rise location nationwide and the initial stride into the Orlando area, where locals will be immersed in the brand's quintessential Southern charm and delectable biscuits.

Renowned for crafting exquisite scratch-made buttermilk biscuits, irresistibly crispy Righteous Chicken, and delectable, sweet treats, Rise is not only a culinary experience but also a technological pioneer. The brand boasts state-of-the-art digital ordering kiosks and contactless pick-up options via heated food lockers.

The Winter Park grand opening continues Rise's consistent momentum, a trend highlighted by recent expansions in California, Texas, and North Carolina. Spearheading Rise's emergence in the Orlando area is master franchisee Don Schnurr, a seasoned professional with three decades of corporate experience. After a hiatus from the business world, Don was captivated by Rise's unique blend of quality of life and technological focus, prompting his enthusiastic partnership with the brand.

As the inaugural location readies to greet customers, Don's vision is already moving forward with remarkable momentum. A second location at 55 N. Rosalind Avenue is poised to open its doors in winter 2023, and plans are underway for his third location set to open in 2024.

"From the moment I laid eyes on Rise Southern Biscuits and Righteous Chicken and tasted their offerings, I knew there was something remarkable about this concept. Stepping into the role of guiding its expansion has been an absolute thrill. Watching the brand grow so rapidly, not only across the U.S. but also here in Orlando, is truly a testament to its exceptional appeal. The buzz around our soft opening, with lines out the door, speaks volumes about the excitement this brand brings to our community," says Schnurr.

The Rise team assists franchisees from start to finish - helping with site-selection, store build-out and construction, training, and operational support – creating the confidence for franchisees to build new locations regularly.

As part of the grand opening festivities, the Winter Park location is donating 10% of its opening day sales to nearby Bishop Moore Catholic High School. Customers attending the grand opening celebration will have the opportunity to win free branded merchandise, and one lucky diner will win fifteen dollars in free Rise food each week for a year, to redeem on any of the brand’s delicious menu offerings, including biscuits, sweet treats and chicken boxes.