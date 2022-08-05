Rise Southern Biscuits Opens First West Coast Location

Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken is bringing its award winning biscuits and fried chicken concept to the West Coast with the opening of its first California outlet in Thousand Oaks, Calif. on Saturday, August 6, 2022 following a week of soft-opening activities.

“It’s an exciting time for Rise as we extend our ‘biscuit belt’ from coast to coast with the opening of our first West Coast location in Thousand Oaks,” says Ken Priest, CFO of Rise. “It’s about time that Californians get a taste of the best dang biscuits in the biz.”

The first California store, located in the Conejo Valley Plaza shopping center at 1408 N Moorpark Road, is the first of five locations that experienced franchisee Bill Propster has planned as part of his franchise agreement with Rise. Propster, a former Domino’s franchisee, plans to open additional locations in Santa Clarita and parts of the San Fernando Valley.

Described as a mixture of ‘old school, new school and our school,’ Rise serves up unique chicken sandwiches, biscuit and donut offerings and is constantly rotating in new features to keep the menu fresh and intriguing. Rise’s innovative concept and expansive growth earned the brand recognition in Food & Wine Magazine’s ‘Best Biscuits In The U.S.’

Slated for record expansion and continued franchise sales, Rise also has plans for 20 new corporate locations currently under development, which will double the brand’s current footprint in 2022, including new store openings in Maryland, Tennessee, Florida and more.

Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken continues to attract franchisees looking for a solid investment and an impressive corporate culture and work/life balance.