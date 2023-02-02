Rise Southern Biscuits Opens in Overland Park, Kansas

Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken, the award-winning biscuit and chicken concept based in Durham, North Carolina is continuing its national expansion with its latest opening in Overland Park, a Kansas City neighborhood. This location, which opened on January 21, marks the 18th for Rise and the second in Kansas City, with more than 100 new units in the pipeline across North America.

“2023 is anticipated to be a year of growth and new opportunities for us,” says Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken CFO, Ken Priest. “After celebrating our 10-year anniversary last year, the next decade of Rise is already off to a promising start and we’re looking forward to bringing our unique offering of fresh, premium quality food at an affordable price point to more neighborhoods.”

As part of its brand values, Rise aims to give back to the communities it opens in; for its opening in Kansas City, Rise celebrated with freebies for guests and 10 percent of its opening day proceeds were donated to a local elementary school.

Rise’s flaky buttermilk biscuits are made from scratch throughout the day and are filled with savory ingredients ranging from crispy bacon and sausage to fried green tomatoes and their famous Righteous Chicken. Rise serves Counter Culture coffee and features an innovative sweet treat menu, including a glazed blueberry biscuit, biscuit cinnamon rolls, donuts, and more. The brand also made waves with the introduction of its contactless, heated locker technology across locations that allow guests to pick up orders with ease.

In partnership with franchise development company Fransmart, the Rise franchise opportunity showcases strong unit economics, cutting-edge ordering and service technology that cuts down on labor requirements, and operating hours that allow employees and operators to enjoy afternoons and evenings at home.