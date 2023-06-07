Rise Southern Biscuits Rolls Out Hot Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit

Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken is bringing the heat to its summertime menu with the addition of its limited-time menu offer:

Rise’s Hot Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit LTO

Available now through August, Rise’s signature butter is the perfect combination of chili pepper heat and golden honey sweet. The saucy sandwich is the perfect marriage of savory and sweet, celebrating staple Southern flavors with a side of soul. It’s a first-of-its-kind menu item at the fast casual chain that is sure to excite the taste buds of devout biscuit and chicken lovers across the brand’s footprint who enjoy a kick of heat. Guests may choose from a classic buttermilk biscuit, cheddar biscuit or potato bun. The Hot Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit retails for $7.65, pricing may vary per location.