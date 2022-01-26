Rise Southern Biscuits Signs Deal to Open in Orlando

Rise Southern Biscuits and Righteous Chicken, the nation’s fastest-growing biscuits and fried chicken concept, today announced a multi-unit franchise deal to bring its award-winning southern comfort fare to Florida. Franchisee Don Schnurr, along with his family, are slated to open at least seven Rise locations in the Greater Orlando Metro area, the first of which will mark the brand’s debut in the Sunshine State.

“With the surge of interest in Southern dining around chicken and biscuits, the realities of post COVID to-go options and delivery, the dining trends of millennials and the great cult following that Rise has attracted from foodies, Rise checked all the boxes,” says Schnurr. “I was also very impressed with the management team, especially the passion and vision for Rise from founder Tom Ferguson.”

With over 27 years of experience operating more than a dozen different businesses, the Schnurr team recognized the value in operating a quick-service restaurant with a take-out ready model. The franchisees are currently eyeing a location for their first store, scouting territories ranging from Winter Garden to Celebration to The Mall at Millenia. Each of the Orlando area locations will feature a unique heated locker system, as well as a touchscreen ordering kiosk system, providing a digital kitchen experience for customers along with positive employee interaction.

“We’re thrilled to expand into the great state of Florida and share our Southern chicken and biscuits with Orlando,” says Ferguson. “We have great franchise partners in Don and his family, and we have full confidence that they will successfully grow the Rise brand in Florida.”

The Florida agreement builds on the nationwide expansion Rise enjoyed last fall when the brand announced the signing of its first California lease in Thousand Oaks. Outside of the Golden State, the Durham, North Carolina-based concept has most recently expanded to Virginia and Oklahoma, signing multi-unit deals in each state.

“We expect to grow the greater Orlando area to 20 locations over the next five years,” Schnurr said. “We have an aggressive growth plan in place, coupled with experienced operators and funding necessary to accomplish this growth.”

Named to QSR magazine's 40/40 List for 2021: America's Hottest Startup Fast Casuals, Rise is partnered with Fransmart, the industry-leading franchise development company behind household brands like Five Guys Burgers & Fries and The Halal Guys, as its exclusive franchising partner to grow the brand.

Rise is actively looking for experienced multi-unit foodservice operators to develop additional franchises in major markets across the United States.