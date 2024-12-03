Currito, a fast-casual franchise fueling communities through their globally inspired menu, is thrilled to be taking a huge step in their expansion journey as they announce nine recently signed development deals that will bring 16 new locations to communities throughout the country. The brand has seen amazing success at their current restaurants and is excited to bring fresh and delicious dining options to new cities through their latest franchise development deals.

Due to their early success with organic growth, Currito is now making significant investments to drive deliberate and strategic expansion. As a result, they have doubled their number of locations in the last few years. With 23 stores open and operating across seven states, the announcement of these new development deals marks a significant milestone in the brand’s growth. The nine new deals will bring in 16 new units in five states:

● two units in Tennessee

● six units in Kentucky

● five units in Illinois

● one unit in Indiana

● two units in Ohio

These 16 new units reflect an impressive 70% increase in newly signed units versus current open units. The brand’s first three locations in 2025 will bring one location to Maineville, OH, in Q1, and two locations set to open in February with one coming to Indianapolis, IN, and one to Nashville, TN, marking the brand’s entrance into Indiana and Tennessee for the first time. These new openings are a massive step forward for Currito’s strategic development as they plan to open as many as nine new locations by the end of 2025.

As the restaurant industry continues to see a demand for healthy options on menus, with over 80% of diners reporting it plays a part in where they decide to eat, now is the perfect time for franchisees to join Currito on their mission to serve food that makes people feel good. As an emerging brand in the space, Currito offers potential owners the benefit of white space in untapped markets, streamlined operations including an easy opening process, minimal buildout requirements and reduced labor, as well as a high store AUV of 1.33 million and unparalleled support of experienced franchisors.

Founded in 2005 by brothers and restaurateurs Joe and John Lanni, Currito was born from a desire to bring something fresh to the fast-casual space. The brand’s globally inspired menu, made with nutritious, locally sourced ingredients, has been a hit among consumers that continue to put an emphasis on meals that are both delicious and healthy. The Lanni brothers’ backgrounds in the food industry started from a young age, having witnessed their dad, Nick Lanni, found the Great Steak and Potato Company and grow it to more than 250 locations prior to selling it. Following in his footsteps, Joe and John created the Thunderdome Restaurant Group which houses several brands including Bakersfield, The Eagle, Krueger’s Tavern, SoHi, Maplewood, Pepp & Delores, and CityBird, in addition to Currito.

“These new locations are a tremendous step forward in Currito’s expansion journey,” said Joe Lanni, Co-Founder of Currito. “Our mission is to bring healthy, creative takes on cuisines from around the world to more communities, and it’s exciting to watch our vision come to life with the help of our outstanding franchise partners who share our passion. Each new location represents an opportunity to build strong, local connections and deliver fresh, quality-driven dining experiences that make a difference in people’s lives. As we continue to grow, we remain committed to supporting our franchisees and creating an impact in each community we serve.”

As Currito continues to focus on intentional growth, the brand is actively looking for dedicated franchisees who want to bring a better dining experience to their communities. The brand is specifically looking to grow their presence in Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, Tennessee and Pennsylvania. The initial franchise fee for a Currito is $30,000 for single-unit locations and $25,000 for multiple units.