Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard, the iconic frozen treats destination is continuing its beloved annual tradition, inviting guests to celebrate the first day of spring with a free Rita’s Italian Ice giveaway on Thursday, March 20, 2025. Rita’s 575+ locations are expected to give away approximately 1 million cups of their signature Italian Ice throughout the celebration!

Guests who visit a Rita’s location on the first day of spring, Thursday, March 20, will receive a free 6-ounce Italian Ice in the available flavor of their choice. Guests can pick from Rita’s classic Italian Ice flavors or try Rita’s newest flavor, SKITTLES Italian Ice. Inspired by the taste of a “handful of SKITTLES®,” guests can enjoy a colorful collision of fruity flavors at Rita’s.

Rita’s is also adding a tangy, crunchy SKITTLES POP’D freeze-dried candies to their toppings lineup this spring. SKITTLES POP’D blends a unique, crispy texture with the iconic original fruity flavors to deliver a taste experience for fans like never before. Add SKITTLES POP’Dto any Rita’s treat for an extra burst of fruity flavor. SKITTLES Italian Ice and SKITTLES POP’D topping will be available at Rita’s for a limited time starting March 17.

If one free Italian Ice isn’t enough, Rita’s is giving their app users the chance to win* Free Italian Ice for a Year! In honor of Rita’s annual First Day of Spring celebration, Rita’s Ice App users can enter promo code “FDOS25” under the “Offers” tab in the Rita’s app for a chance to win* free Rita’s Italian Ice for a Year. From now until 11:59 p.m. PT on Sunday, March 23, 2025, participants can enter to be one of 30 lucky winners. To participate in the First Day of Spring Sweepstakes, simply download or open the Rita’s Ice App today and enter the code! For official rules see www.ritasice.com/FDOSSweepstakes2025

“For over 30 years, Rita’s First Day of Spring Giveaway has been more than just a tradition—it’s a moment of pure joy and connection that marks the start of a new season with a refreshing cup of Rita’s happiness,” said Linda Chadwick, President & CEO of Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard. “This cherished day highlights the bond between Rita’s and our fans and inspires us to continue innovating with strategic new products. We’re thrilled to introduce SKITTLES to our guests, crafted in Rita’s signature style, and welcome everyone to our shops on March 20 for a free cup of Ice on us.”



Looking for more sweetness? Download the Rita’s Ice app to start earning rewards on your purchases. New members can enjoy a free small Ice, Custard, or Gelati after their first purchase just for signing up. Those who haven’t joined yet can download the Rita’s Ice app from the Apple or Google Play stores or by visiting ritasice.com/app/. Sign up now to enjoy free treats, birthday rewards, exclusive app offers, and more!

Rita’s signature Italian Ice is made fresh daily on-site and available in a rotating daily selection from over 80 flavors. Other menu items at Rita’s include creamy Frozen Custard, signature Gelati, Concretes, Frozen Coffee, Rita’s Blenders, Milkshakes and more.

*Each “Free Italian Ice for a Year Prize” is one (1) year of free Italian Ice (52 free small ice rewards to be issued in winner’s Rita’s Ice app account, expiring 1 year from issue date). Terms and conditions apply.