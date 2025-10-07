Halloween is just around the corner, and Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard, the largest Italian Ice concept in the world, is concocting a new flavor that’s both wickedly refreshing and hauntingly delicious. Introducing Witches’ Brew-Berry Italian Ice, a new limited-time flavor swirling with sweet berry magic for a spellbinding treat that’s frightfully irresistible. Including fan-favorite candy flavors reimagined the Rita’s way, it’s the treat Halloween has been dying for.

Witches’ Brew-Berry Italian Ice is available in two ghoulishly good creations:

The NEW Witches’ Brew-Berry Gelati: This spooky showstopper stacks flavor like only Rita’s can. Layers of smooth Vanilla Frozen Custard and Witches’ Brew-Berry Italian Ice — an enchanting blend of sweet berry flavors — topped with tangy, crunchy, colorful NERDS, one of Halloween’s most iconic trick-or-treat candies. Layer after layer, it’s creamy, icy, sweet, and tangy — a mashup so craveable, it tastes like Halloween unleashed.

The NEW Witches' Brew-Berry Ice Blender: This chilling creation takes Rita's frozen magic to the next level. Witches' Brew-Berry Italian Ice is blended into a smooth, sippable treat. Topped with tangy, crunchy, colorful NERDS®, it's like hitting the jackpot at the bottom of your trick-or-treat bag.

Witches’ Brew-Berry Italian Ice, Gelati, and Ice Blender are available at participating Rita’s locations for a limited time only, now through November 2, while supplies last.

“Rita’s is all about making seasonal moments extra special with cool treats, and Halloween is the perfect time to have some innovative fun,” said Madalyn Weintraub, Senior Director of Marketing at Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard. “Witches’ Brew-Berry Italian Ice is a sweet, berry-inspired flavor that’s as playful as it is delicious, giving our guests a refreshingly fun way to celebrate the season.”

Looking for more sweetness? Download the Rita’s Ice app to start earning rewards on your purchases. New members can enjoy a free small Ice, Custard, or Gelati after their first purchase just for signing up. Those who aren’t Rita’s loyalty members yet can download the Rita’s Ice app from the Apple or Google Play stores, or by visiting ritasice.com/app/. Join now to receive free treats, birthday rewards, exclusive app offers and more!

Rita’s signature Italian Ice is made fresh daily on-site and available in a rotating daily selection from over 80 flavors. Other menu items at Rita’s include creamy Frozen Custard, signature Gelati, Concretes, Frozen Coffee, Rita’s Blenders™, Milkshakes and more. Each Rita’s location is individually owned and operated. At minimum, Rita’s seasonal locations operate through October 12, 2025. However, locations may stay open later at their discretion. Many Rita’s locations are open year-round. Guests are encouraged to contact their local Rita’s directly to obtain their operating days and hours. Please use Rita’s shop locator to find the Rita’s location nearest you at https://www.ritasice.com/locations/.