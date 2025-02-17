Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard, the world’s largest Italian Ice concept, announced its latest treat collaboration made with REESE’S, the iconic chocolate and peanut butter brand, to feature a new frozen treat to Rita’s lineup: the PB & Toffee Concrete. The PB & Toffee Concrete joins the lineup alongside beloved fan-favorite REESE’S Peanut Butter Mudslide Concrete. These indulgent treats are now available at participating open Rita’s locations.

For those who enjoy a perfect balance of nutty, crunchy and creamy, the new PB & Toffee Concrete blends Rita’s velvety Vanilla Frozen Custard with REESE’S Peanut Butter Sauce, and irresistible almond toffee crunch topping. This creation is a delightful fusion of smooth sweetness and savory crunch that will keep peanut butter fans coming back for more.

The new PB & Toffee Concrete will be featured alongside the ultimate Rita’s fan-favorite, REESE’S Peanut Butter Mudslide Concrete. This beloved Concrete blends the rich, creamy taste of Rita’s Vanilla Frozen Custard with REESE’S Peanut Butter Cups, REESE’S Peanut Butter Sauce, and rich HERSHEY’S hot fudge swirls. It’s the ultimate dessert for chocolate and peanut butter lovers who crave an extra touch of indulgence.

“Our fans have made the REESE’S Peanut Butter Mudslide Concrete a top treat choice at Rita’s shops,” said Madalyn Weintraub, Senior Director of Marketing at Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard. “We’re thrilled to expand our REESE’S lineup with the new PB & Toffee Concrete, and continue offering our guests fresh, fun new recipes, toppings and flavors to create irresistible and unique frozen treats.”

Looking for more sweetness? Download the Rita’s Ice app to start earning rewards on your purchases. New members can enjoy a free small Ice, Custard, or Gelati after their first purchase just for signing up. Those who haven’t joined yet can download the Rita’s Ice app from the Apple or Google Play stores or by visiting ritasice.com/app/. Sign up now to enjoy free treats, birthday rewards, exclusive app offers, and more!

Rita’s signature Italian Ice is made fresh daily on-site and available in a rotating daily selection from over 80 flavors. Other menu items at Rita’s include creamy Frozen Custard, signature Gelati, Concretes, Frozen Coffee, Rita’s Blenders™, Milkshakes and more. For more information about Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard and to find your closest location, please visit http://www.ritasice.com/.