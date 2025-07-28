As temperatures rise, Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard — the largest Italian Ice concept in the world — is keeping things cool with the highly anticipated return of a fan-favorite treat: Gummy Bear Italian Ice. First introduced in 2023, this sweet, fruity flavor quickly became a guest obsession, and now it’s back by popular demand. Made with white Italian Ice that tastes like a handful of gummy bears and mixed with real gummy bears throughout, this playful flavor is bursting with nostalgia and summertime fun — the ultimate refreshment during a summer heat wave.

Rita’s is also introducing the new Glittery Gummy Bear Gelati — a magical layered combo of Gummy Bear Italian Ice, creamy Vanilla Frozen Custard, and a shimmering Unicorn Glitter topping that adds a sweet sparkle to every bite. Whether you’re craving something cool after a sun-soaked day or just chasing your next sweet summer fix, these frozen treats are here to deliver serious summertime joy. Gummy Bear Italian Ice and Unicorn Glitter topping are available at participating locations for a limited time only, now through August 24, while supplies last.

“At Rita’s, we’re focused on creating craveable experiences that tap into nostalgia and spark joy, and the return of Gummy Bear Italian Ice is a perfect example,” said Madalyn Weintraub, Senior Director of Marketing at Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard. “We’re thrilled to bring it back in a new way with our Glittery Gummy Bear Gelati, a treat that amplifies everything fans love, with even more magic and visual appeal.”

Rita’s signature Italian Ice is made fresh daily on-site and available in a rotating daily selection from over 80 flavors. Other menu items at Rita’s include creamy Frozen Custard, signature Gelati, Concretes, Frozen Coffee, Rita’s Blenders, Milkshakes and more.