Rita's Italian Ice Appears in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500

Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard, was recognized on Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500, the world’s first, best and most comprehensive franchise ranking. The 44th annual Entrepreneur Franchise 500 is a highly sought-after honor in the franchise industry. Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard solidifies its premier standing for its tremendous performance in areas including unit growth, financial strength and stability and brand power.

“It is an honor to be included on Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 list this year, as it’s a testament to the hard work our franchisees, treat teams, and headquarters team commits to every day that drives our success,” says Linda Chadwick, CEO of Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard. “We are building off the momentum from 2022 in the coming year ahead as we continue to grow with new and existing franchisees and connect with many more communities.”

In Entrepreneur’s continuing effort to best understand and evaluate the ever-changing franchise marketplace, the company’s 44-year-old ranking formula continues to evolve as well. The editorial team researches and assesses several factors that go into the evaluation, including costs and fees, size and growth, support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. Each franchise is given a cumulative score based on an analysis of more than 150 data points, and the 500 franchises with the highest cumulative scores become the Franchise 500 in ranking order.

“The past year underscores the extraordinary opportunities that the franchise industry presents for entrepreneurs of all levels,” says Entrepreneur Editor in Chief, Jason Feifer. “The companies named to our 44th annual Franchise 500 list represent some of the most innovative, creative, and trusted brands across many industries and highlight what it takes to build the kind of momentum that drives long-lasting success.”

Over its 44 years in existence, the Franchise 500 has become both a dominant competitive measure for franchisors and a primary research tool for potential franchisees. Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard’s position on the ranking is a testament to its strength as a franchise opportunity.