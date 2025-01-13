With a new year comes new flavors at Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard. The largest Italian Ice brand in the world is kicking off 2025 with the launch of its first new flavor of the year: Raspberries N’ Cream Cream Ice. This delightful flavor pairs the vibrant tang of juicy raspberries with Rita’s signature smooth and creamy Italian Ice, creating a treat that’s both bright and refreshing – just how 2025 should start! Available for a limited time, guests can enjoy this new flavor at open Rita’s locations starting today, January 13.

A new year means new reasons to treat yourself with the Raspberries N’ Cream lineup. Rita’s is thrilled to debut the new Raspberries N’ Cream Gelati, striking a perfect balance of tangy and sweet by layering Rita’s signature Vanilla Frozen Custard with Raspberries n’ Cream Cream Ice. For those who prefer a drink on the go, Rita’s Raspberries N’ Cream Gelati Blender pairs the fruity richness of raspberries with creamy Custard to create a perfectly balanced, sippable treat.

“Our new Raspberries N’ Cream lineup marks the beginning of an exciting year of new flavors for us at Rita’s,” said Madalyn Weintraub, Senior Director of Marketing at Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard. “We’re kicking off 2025 by showcasing our commitment to innovation and happiness with fresh, fun, vibrant flavors—and there are plenty more surprises to come! We can’t wait for our guests to taste this new treat and join us on our journey of delicious discoveries all year long.”

Looking for more sweetness? Download the Rita’s Ice app to start earning rewards on your purchases. New members can enjoy a free small Ice just for signing up this January. Those who haven’t joined yet can download the Rita’s Ice app from the Apple or Google Play stores or by visiting ritasice.com/app/. Sign up now to enjoy free treats, birthday rewards, exclusive app offers, and more!

Rita’s signature Italian Ice is made fresh daily on-site and available in a rotating daily selection from over 80 flavors. Other menu items at Rita’s include creamy Frozen Custard, signature Gelati, Concretes, Frozen Coffee, Rita’s Blenders™, Milkshakes and more.