Rita's Italian Ice Offers Limited-Time Cold Brew Frozen Coffees

Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard, the beloved brand known for its delicious Italian Ice and Frozen Custard treats, introduces a line of new Cold Brew Frozen Coffees.

Available at all Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard locations for a limited time only starting April 17, new Cold Brew Frozen Coffees come in three flavors – Original Cold Brew, Mocha and Caramel. Each Cold Brew Frozen Coffee is crafted with Rita’s vanilla ice and custard, to create an indulgent, unique flavorful coffee experience.

“Being in the business of frozen treats, launching an indulgent and better frozen coffee that differentiates from every other frozen coffee product out there was second nature for us,” says Brianne Barket, Director of Product Development and Quality Assurance of Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard. “After testing frozen coffee in shops last year to an overwhelming positive response from guests, we’re focused on growing our beverage line to meet growing consumer demand for all-day refreshment and on-the-go portability.”

In addition, to celebrate this new addition, all Rita’s app users will get a free small frozen coffee reward in their app account, so they can try the delicious new treat for free during the promo period.

“We’re happy to introduce Cold Brew Frozen Coffees to capitalize on growing coffee trends and attract Millennial and Gen-Z guests looking for a new refreshing java option,” says Linda Chadwick, CEO of Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard. “These flavorful frozen coffees are the perfect mid-afternoon pick-me-up for our guests needing a happiness jolt to their day, and we know once people taste Cold Brew Frozen Coffee, it will become a must-have refreshment!”

Rita’s signature Italian Ice is made fresh daily on-site and available in a rotating daily selection from over 75 flavors. Other menu items at Rita’s include creamy Frozen Custard, signature Gelati, Concretes, Milkshakes and more.

Originally founded in May 1984, Philadelphia firefighter Bob Tumolo created his prized family recipe to include real fruit, named the product after his wife Rita, and Rita’s Italian Ice was born. Since then, Rita’s has staked its claim in the frozen treats industry by planting franchises across the country that offer a happy atmosphere, as well as set the standard for fresh and quality-driven Italian Ice.